Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson Sells 8,182 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $1,137,298.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $543,017.28.

On Friday, April 29th, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $121.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.08. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $147.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,645,000 after acquiring an additional 190,435 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,482,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

