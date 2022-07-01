Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total transaction of $15,603,002.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,712,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,811,112,326.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,140,073 shares of company stock worth $355,891,104 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $324.23 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $330.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.15. The company has a market capitalization of $308.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

