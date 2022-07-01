Ellenbecker Investment Group Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,815,000 after purchasing an additional 123,710 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 489,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,303,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 82,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Linden Rose Investment LLC lifted its position in Apple by 305.9% in the 4th quarter. Linden Rose Investment LLC now owns 125,015 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 94,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 208,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $136.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $167.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

