Ellevest Inc. Acquires 1,317 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $134,000.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $35.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $532.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 176.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

About Invitation Homes (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.