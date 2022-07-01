Ellevest Inc. Has $308,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,500,000 after buying an additional 902,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,373,000 after buying an additional 1,039,748 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,936,000 after buying an additional 211,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,523,000 after buying an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.04.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $91.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.38 and its 200-day moving average is $102.58.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

