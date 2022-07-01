Ellevest Inc. Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,148,585. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $591.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $631.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $640.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

