Ellevest Inc. Purchases 195 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 92,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26,570 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB opened at $178.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.02 and its 200 day moving average is $189.77. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $212.54.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Hubbell Profile (Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.