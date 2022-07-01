Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Else Nutrition stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. Else Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.
Else Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)
