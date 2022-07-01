Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Else Nutrition stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. Else Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

