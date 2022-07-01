Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Buys 950 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.85.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $127.43.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

