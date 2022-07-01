Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Buys 9,700 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 970.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 325,595 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $708,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,124,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

F opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

