Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 198,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 17,723 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 20,448 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 133,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.