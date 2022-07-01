Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 764,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,846,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $105.06 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.22 and a fifty-two week high of $165.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

