Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 378,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 123,009 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 37,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 17,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $44.97. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $55.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

