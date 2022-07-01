Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,311,000.

Shares of IUSG opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.41. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

