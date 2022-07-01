Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Boeing by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Cowen cut their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $136.72 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.80. The firm has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

