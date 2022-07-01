Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $109,000 Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.35.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.17. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average of $99.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

