Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,755 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 6,084.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $241,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 58,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DVYE opened at $26.60 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $40.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65.

