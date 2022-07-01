Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $95,000 Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $505.00.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $375.11 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $344.66 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.86.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.