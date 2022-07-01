Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Invests $350,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,545.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.47. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

