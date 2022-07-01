Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after buying an additional 3,766,889 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,445,000 after buying an additional 2,884,391 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,767,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.41.

CNI stock opened at $112.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The firm has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

