Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 731 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 97.6% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 706.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period.

BATS CSM opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $71.32.

