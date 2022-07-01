Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,884,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.11. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

