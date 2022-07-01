Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $1,507,971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Walmart by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,311 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $220,119,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Walmart by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after buying an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $121.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

