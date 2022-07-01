Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 42,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,774 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 93,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 45,552 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.40.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $75.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average is $104.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $158.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 506.50 and a beta of 1.33.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

