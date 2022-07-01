Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 44 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 308,715 shares during the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 242,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,479,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $379.15 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $400.65 and a 200-day moving average of $433.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

