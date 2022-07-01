Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,704,635,000 after purchasing an additional 86,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,678,000 after purchasing an additional 86,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.29 and its 200 day moving average is $171.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

