Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Raymond James by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.87.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.74. Raymond James has a one year low of $81.96 and a one year high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

