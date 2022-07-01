Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enel from €9.00 ($9.57) to €7.20 ($7.66) in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Enel from €9.50 ($10.11) to €9.00 ($9.57) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enel from €9.25 ($9.84) to €9.75 ($10.37) in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.79) to €9.00 ($9.57) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.79) to €8.50 ($9.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of ENLAY stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Enel has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

