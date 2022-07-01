Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Equities researchers at Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:NRGV opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12. Energy Vault has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $22.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRGV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth approximately $360,000.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

