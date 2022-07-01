Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Equities researchers at Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
Shares of NYSE:NRGV opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12. Energy Vault has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $22.10.
About Energy Vault (Get Rating)
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Vault (NRGV)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.