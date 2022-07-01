ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,300 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the May 31st total of 295,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,273.0 days.

Shares of XNGSF opened at $15.00 on Friday. ENN Energy has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $22.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27.

About ENN Energy (Get Rating)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

