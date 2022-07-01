Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:EFSCP opened at $18.75 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.18.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.