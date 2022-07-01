Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Receives $85.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on Enviva in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enviva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:EVA opened at $57.22 on Tuesday. Enviva has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.49 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. Analysts forecast that Enviva will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

In other Enviva news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,180,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John K. Keppler bought 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.57 per share, with a total value of $994,680.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,456,188.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,522 shares of company stock worth $2,581,596. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter worth $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at $103,000.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

