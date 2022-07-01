Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $790.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $750.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EQIX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $846.60.

EQIX stock opened at $657.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $673.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $717.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 121.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $32,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

