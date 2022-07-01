Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.20. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

MSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,540.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $368,550.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth about $704,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

