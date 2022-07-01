Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.91.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $72.22 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average is $84.29.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,174,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,462,000 after acquiring an additional 889,805 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

