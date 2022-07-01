Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $316.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ESS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $317.56.

Shares of ESS opened at $261.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $250.62 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

