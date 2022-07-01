ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.96.

