Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.81.
The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.
Euro Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
