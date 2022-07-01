European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider John (Jack) Perry CBE Buys 5,297 Shares

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) insider John (Jack) Perry CBE bought 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £4,979.18 ($6,108.67).

LON EAT opened at GBX 91.60 ($1.12) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £329.82 million and a P/E ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 113.46. European Assets Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 91.60 ($1.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 152 ($1.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. European Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

