European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.41

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.41 and last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 7065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.
Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.
In related news, insider Jyoti A. Lynch sold 30,000 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David P. Berg sold 200,000 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,187,500. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in European Wax Center in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in European Wax Center by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.
About European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.
