Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $64.77 million during the quarter.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

