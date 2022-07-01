Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of EVOK opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.65. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $18.96.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 418.04% and a negative return on equity of 200.49%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evoke Pharma stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evoke Pharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVOK Get Rating ) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Evoke Pharma worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

