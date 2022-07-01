Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of EVOK opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.65. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $18.96.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 418.04% and a negative return on equity of 200.49%.
About Evoke Pharma (Get Rating)
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evoke Pharma (EVOK)
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.