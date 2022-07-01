Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SNMP opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

