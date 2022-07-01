Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Stake Cut by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQUA opened at $32.51 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.80.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,950,856.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

