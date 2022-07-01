Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 5,000 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,550,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,636,118.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $29,950.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $35,550.00.

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $102.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $16.27.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.13% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TELA. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 108,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

