Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXAS. Raymond James dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.85.

Shares of EXAS opened at $39.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $127.43.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

