Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.25

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 20.25 and last traded at 20.39, with a volume of 18801 shares. The stock had previously closed at 22.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EE. Barclays began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 32.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 25.26.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

