Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,471 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,015 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $289,152,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE opened at $94.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $90.37 and a one year high of $217.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.37.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price objective on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.85.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

