Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.3% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.24.

NYSE XOM opened at $85.64 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $360.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

