Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Short Interest Update

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,700 shares, an increase of 407.9% from the May 31st total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fabege AB (publ) stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. Fabege AB has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $17.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBGGF shares. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Fabege AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fabege AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Fabege AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

